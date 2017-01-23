This Retired HPE Exec Just Resurfaced With a New Gig

Well that didn't take long.

Martin Fink, who retired as chief technology officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of last year is back at work. He is now chief technology officer at storage company Western Digital , that company announced Monday.

HPE ( hpe ) chief executive Meg Whitman announced Fink's retirement plans in June. Fink spent 30 years at HPE and its parent company Hewlett-Packard Co. (The old Hewlett Packard split into two companies —HPE and HP Inc. ( hpq ) —in 2015.)

Fink also served as head of HPE's research arm, where he spearheaded long-term work on a project called "The Machine." This is a new type of computer that HPE says will rely more on memory, rather than compute power, for number crunching. HPE unveiled a prototype of the Machine late last year but did not provide a time table for broad availability.

At Western Digital ( wdc ) Fink is stepping in for Steven Campbell, who left, the company said, to pursue other opportunities. Fink will report to WD chief executive Steve Milligan.