President Trump’s First Monday: Here’s What’s on the Schedule

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a swearing in of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a swearing in of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photograph by Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's first Monday in office is set to be a active one, with a breakfast, a listening session, executive orders, and meetings with Congressional leadership. On Twitter , Trump said the week would be busy and include a heavy focus on jobs and national security.

"Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security," the president tweeted. "Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America."

The White House released President Trump's schedule on Sunday evening, though few details besides the time and location of the day's events were provided in the official guidance. The first event of the day is a breakfast and listening session with business leaders; according to Bloomberg News the leaders are a part of the president's manufacturing advisory council and will include Andrew Leviris, CEO of Dow Chemical ( dow ) .

After, the president is expected to sign executive orders and, according to NBC News , trade is high on the agenda. The president will reportedly sign an order signaling the U.S.'s intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, and an order announcing America's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The president is also likely to sign an executive order on immigration. In the afternoon, President Trump will host a listening session with union leaders and American workers.

President Trump will also host Congressional leaders for a reception and meet privately with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The busy Monday comes on the heels of a rocky weekend for Trump, during which the President and his top surrogates lashed out at the media for accurately reporting that turnout at Friday's inauguration was lower than at President Obama's 2009 arrival. Millions also took to the streets across the world in protest of the new administration's proposed agenda. After initially tweeting a snarky response to the protests, the president called peaceful protest a "hallmark of our democracy" in a morning tweet.

Aside from meeting with Congressional and business leaders, President Trump is also expected to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the week. It will be the first visit from a foreign leader for President Trump, who is also scheduling meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico, according to the Associated Press .