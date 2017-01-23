ChinaYou Might Start Seeing Millions More of These Bikes Around China
Stephanie Linnartz Marriott
fortune unfiltered

A Marriott Executive Explains How She Climbed the Corporate Ladder

Fortune Editors
Updated: 10:00 AM UTC

Our newest episode of the Fortune Unfiltered podcast features Stephanie Linnartz, chief global commercial officer at Marriott (mar). With 30 brands and hotels in 110 countries, Marriott is the largest hotel company in the world. Linnartz grew up working at her family restaurant in D.C. Not only did she wait tables, work in the kitchen, and work behind the counter—she also found her passion. She learned the art of hospitality, inspiring her to go to business school and begin her career at Marriott. Listen here for more on her thoughts about finding your voice, facing conflict, and the impact of technology on her business.

