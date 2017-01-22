President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump Will Not Release His Tax Returns
Donald Trump Hold Campaign Rally In Orlando, Florida
Broad StrokesTech’s Gender Pay Gap Hits Younger Women Hardest
Businesswomen sitting in discussion in office
extreme weatherAt Least 15 Are Dead after Tornadoes Sweep Across Southeast
Widespread Damage And Casualties After Tornadoes Rip Through South
donald trump presidencyWhite House Vows to Fight Media ‘Tooth and Nail’ Over Trump Attacks
Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Briefing At White House
"Split" New York Premiere - Red Carpet
Director M. Night Shyamalan attends the premiere of Split at SVA Theater on January 18, 2017 in New York City.  J. Kempin/Getty Images
Movies

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Takes Top Spot at Box Office

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 9:19 PM UTC

M. Night Shyamalan's horror film, Split, about about a man with a personality disorder who kidnaps three girls, topped the weekend box office with $40.2 million.

Shyamalan, known for thrillers like the Sixth Sense, directed the James McAvoy-led vehicle for less than $10 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Split knocked out Hidden Figures, a biographical film about three black women working for NASA who helped send the first men to space, from its two-week domination of the top spot. The movie went to third place this weekend, earning $16.25 million.

Coming in second place was Vin Diesel's action movie xXx: The Return of Cage, which grossed about $20 million. It's the third movie in the franchise and the second to star Diesel.

In fourth place was the animated musical Sing, with $9 million from the weekend. Rounding out the top five was the musical La La Land, which took in $8.4 million.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE