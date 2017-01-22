M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Takes Top Spot at Box Office

Director M. Night Shyamalan attends the premiere of Split at SVA Theater on January 18, 2017 in New York City.

Director M. Night Shyamalan attends the premiere of Split at SVA Theater on January 18, 2017 in New York City. J. Kempin/Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan's horror film, Split , about about a man with a personality disorder who kidnaps three girls, topped the weekend box office with $40.2 million.

Shyamalan, known for thrillers like the Sixth Sense , directed the James McAvoy-led vehicle for less than $10 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter . Split knocked out Hidden Figures , a biographical film about three black women working for NASA who helped send the first men to space, from its two-week domination of the top spot. The movie went to third place this weekend, earning $16.25 million.

Coming in second place was Vin Diesel's action movie xXx: The Return of Cage , which grossed about $20 million. It's the third movie in the franchise and the second to star Diesel.

In fourth place was the animated musical Sing , with $9 million from the weekend. Rounding out the top five was the musical La La Land , which took in $8.4 million.