Nintendo’s first video game for mobile devices, Super Mario Run , originally debuted in December for Apple’s iOS. The game was noteworthy because Nintendo traditionally releases video games for its own video game consoles, and Apple's exclusive was heavily marketed by the iPhone-maker. But a lot more smartphone users will be able to get in on the fun in March, when Super Mario Run makes its way onto Android devices.

At the time of the game’s release, roughly 5 million people downloaded the game, eclipsing a previous first day record for downloads by the summer mobile hit Pokémon Go , according to research firm Sensor Tower .

Super Mario Run continued to lead iOS app downloads four days after its Dec. 15 debut, with people downloading the title roughly 25 million times , Sensor Tower said. Those record downloads, however, didn’t translate to enormous sales for Nintendo.

Super Mario Run's popularity has been plummeting since the game's debut, dropping from the highest grossing iOS app upon its release to 41 on Sensor Tower's charts on Friday. Part of the reason for the game’s downfall can be attributed to game’s high-price. Many users downloaded to play a free trial, but they balked at the $10 price to unlock the entire game, the research firm said.

A reviewer on the Apple ( aapl ) App Store said in December that the game is a “fee app disguised as a free app," according to Reuters . “I don't mind paying but the fee is a bit big. It's a disappointment after waiting with so much expectation."

Nintendo undoubtedly hopes that making Super Mario Run available to Android users will spark a resurgence in the app's earning power. The company did not say the exact date of when the game will be available in March.