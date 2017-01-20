Fox News Signs Brexit Leader Nigel Farage As Contributor

Nigel Farage, leader of the Leave movement, reacts to pro-Brexit vote. Photograph by Geoff Caddick AFP — Getty Images

Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.

Farage will appear on both daytime and prime-time programming for the networks, whose parent company is 21st Century Fox ( fox ) .

Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom's Independence Party, lead the charge for the UK's "Brexit" vote last year to leave the European Union.

He also was a major supporter of Donald Trump, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Friday. Farage attended the inauguration in Washington as a guest of Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

Farage was a founding member of the Independence Party in 1993 and its leader from 2006 to 2009 and then again from 2010 to 2016. He has said he wants to be a bridge between Trump's administration and the British government.