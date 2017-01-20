PointCloudOracle Issues ‘Massive’ Security Update
Oracle To Report Quarterly Earnings
u.s. digital serviceGoogle Executive to Lead U.S. Digital Service in Trump Era
Donald TrumpHere’s How Much Barack Obama Added to the National Debt
Barack Obama, Donald Trump
trump inaugurationDonald Trump Is Sworn in as the 45th President of the United States
US President Donald Trump gives his first speech as the 45th US president in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017.
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-VOTE-BREXIT
Nigel Farage, leader of the Leave movement, reacts to pro-Brexit vote. Photograph by Geoff Caddick AFP — Getty Images
fox news

Fox News Signs Brexit Leader Nigel Farage As Contributor

Reuters
Updated: 5:59 PM UTC

Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.

Farage will appear on both daytime and prime-time programming for the networks, whose parent company is 21st Century Fox (fox).

Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom's Independence Party, lead the charge for the UK's "Brexit" vote last year to leave the European Union.

He also was a major supporter of Donald Trump, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Friday. Farage attended the inauguration in Washington as a guest of Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

For more about Fox News, watch:

Farage was a founding member of the Independence Party in 1993 and its leader from 2006 to 2009 and then again from 2010 to 2016. He has said he wants to be a bridge between Trump's administration and the British government.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE