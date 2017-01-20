Watch Live: Donald Trump Sworn In as President on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on on Friday.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol, and Trump will be sworn in at noon. Performers for the event include former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho , who will sing the national anthem. Although both groups faced controversy over booking the inauguration, both the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will perform. Trump's team has faced difficulty finding entertainers for the event.

An inaugural parade will go down Pennsylvania Avenue following the ceremony, and three official inaugural balls have been scheduled for the weekend.

