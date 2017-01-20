Ford MotorFord to Record Pre-Tax Loss of $3 Billion in 2016
Most U.S. Autos on Lots Since 2005 Has Ford Lead Output Cut
Donald TrumpRead Donald Trump’s Full Inauguration Speech
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
inauguration dayKellyanne Conway Calls $3,600 Inauguration Dress ‘Trump Revolutionary Wear’
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Most Powerful WomenMelania Trump Evokes Jackie Kennedy in Inauguration Outfit
politics-us-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AVENGERS-AGE OF ULTRON
US actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015. Photograph by Justin Tallis—AFP/Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

These Celebrities Are Going to the Women’s March on Washington

Valentina Zarya
Updated: 4:24 PM UTC

While Donald Trump's inauguration has reportedly had difficulty attracting big names, that doesn't appear to be a problem for Women's March on Washington.

On Saturday, about a quarter of a million women are expected to head to the U.S. capital for the march—and there will be quite a few familiar faces among them.

Among those speaking are, of course, prominent activists, including famed feminist Gloria Steinem, LGBTQ advocate and television host Janet Mock, civil rights scholar Angela Davis, and documentarian Michael Moore. Joining them will be quite a few civic leaders and politicians—such as Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser—as well as actress Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, and America Ferrera.

A number of A-listers aren't speaking, but have said that they are planning to march. These include comedians Amy Schumer and Samantha Bee, actresses Olivia Wilde, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette, Taylor Schilling, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, among others.

Today, I had the honor of reciting a speech by @michelleobama at powerful gathering of activists at Riverside Church in Harlem, organized by #blackoutforhumanrights. It was in this very church that Dr King gave his now famous anti-Vietnam war, pro-social justice, speech on April 4th, 1967, exactly one year before he was murdered. Today, we performed speeches from several important activists throughout history, including Mandela, Audre Lorde, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Muhammad Ali, and more. I had the privilege of sharing these words from our formidable First Lady: "Strong men, men who are truly role models, don't need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful." There is no other place I would have preferred to spend this important day. Thank you to everyone who gathered, and vowed to stay strong, and committed, as we continue to resist injustice. ❤ #MLKnow

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Supporters of the movement aren't just limited to those who will be in the capital. Chelsea Handler said on Instagram that she will be marching in Sundance (she will be there for the film festival), while Laverne Cox is planning to March in Los Angeles. These are just a couple of the hundreds of demonstrations expected to take place around the world in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington. According to the organizers' website, 616 "sister marches" are expected to take place on Saturday, with about 2 million attendees altogether.

My daughter and I will be marching on Main Street at the Sundance Film Festival. Come march with us. 9am!

A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE