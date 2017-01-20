While Donald Trump's inauguration has reportedly had difficulty attracting big names, that doesn't appear to be a problem for Women's March on Washington.
On Saturday, about a quarter of a million women are expected to head to the U.S. capital for the march—and there will be quite a few familiar faces among them.
Among those speaking are, of course, prominent activists, including famed feminist Gloria Steinem, LGBTQ advocate and television host Janet Mock, civil rights scholar Angela Davis, and documentarian Michael Moore. Joining them will be quite a few civic leaders and politicians—such as Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards and Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser—as well as actress Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, and America Ferrera.
A number of A-listers aren't speaking, but have said that they are planning to march. These include comedians Amy Schumer and Samantha Bee, actresses Olivia Wilde, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette, Taylor Schilling, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, among others.
Supporters of the movement aren't just limited to those who will be in the capital. Chelsea Handler said on Instagram that she will be marching in Sundance (she will be there for the film festival), while Laverne Cox is planning to March in Los Angeles. These are just a couple of the hundreds of demonstrations expected to take place around the world in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington. According to the organizers' website, 616 "sister marches" are expected to take place on Saturday, with about 2 million attendees altogether.
