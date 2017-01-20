Apple Filed a $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Qualcomm

The Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo by Eric Thayer — Getty Images

Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm on Friday, following a U.S. government lawsuit which accused the chip maker of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a key semiconductor used in mobile phones.

In the lawsuit, Apple ( aapl ) accused Qualcomm ( qcomm ) of overcharging for its chips and for refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates for chip purchases. Apple said in its complaint that Qualcomm withheld the rebates because of Apple's discussions with South Korea's antitrust regulator.