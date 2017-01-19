Uber to Pay $20 Million to Settle Claims It Misled Drivers

Travis Kalanick, billionaire and chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., listens before speaking during the Noah technology conference in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. The conference, one of the tech industry's premier events, was launched in 2009 and runs June 8-9. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.

The company had posted on its website that some Uber drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the $20 million payment, Uber would be barred from misrepresenting its drivers' earnings or payments for automobiles, according to the court filings.