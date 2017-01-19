Uber to Pay $20 Million to Settle Claims It Misled Drivers

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.
The company had posted on its website that some Uber drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.
Uber did not respond to a request for comment.
In addition to the $20 million payment, Uber would be barred from misrepresenting its drivers' earnings or payments for automobiles, according to the court filings.