Most Powerful WomenThe Number of Women Taking Maternity Leave Has Flatlined
Woman pushing baby carriage on the street
Donald TrumpWho Does Donald Trump Follow on Twitter and Why Does it Matter?
Barack Obama, Donald Trump
Market IntelligenceTrump’s Team Said to Be Planning to Privatize Public Broadcasting
Sesame Street Live 30th Anniversary
PointCloudIBM’s Shares Rise on Optimistic Forecast
Key Participants At Fortune's Annual Most Powerful Women Event
Key Speakers At Noah Technology Conference
Travis Kalanick, billionaire and chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., listens before speaking during the Noah technology conference in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. The conference, one of the tech industry's premier events, was launched in 2009 and runs June 8-9. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images Krisztian Bocsi — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uber

Uber to Pay $20 Million to Settle Claims It Misled Drivers

Reuters
Updated: 10:13 PM UTC

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.

The company had posted on its website that some Uber drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

In addition to the $20 million payment, Uber would be barred from misrepresenting its drivers' earnings or payments for automobiles, according to the court filings.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE