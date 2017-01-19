Sportscaster Joe Buck, Fox Networks Group President Fox Networks Randy Freer, CMO NFL Dawn Hudson, and others speak onstage at the Fox NFL Town Hall panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on Sept. 28, 2016 in New York City.

This Super Bowl Ad Got Rejected for Being Too Political

It's back to the Super Bowl drawing board for 84 Lumber.

Fox has rejected a Super Bowl advertisement from the building supplies company because it depicted a giant border wall, Ad Age reports . The family-owned business had planned to air a 90-second commercial that showed a border wall as part of its job-recruiting theme. However, according to Michael Brunner, the CEO of the agency behind the spot, Fox said the ad was too political.

“Fox rejected our original commercial because they determined that some of the imagery, including 'the wall' would be too controversial,” Brunner’s company said in a statement on its site . “So we went back and revised the spot to make it acceptable to them.”

84 Lumber will still air a 90-second ad before the Super Bowl halftime show ( featuring Lady Gaga ), and the company will make the rejected ad available online on Feb. 5.