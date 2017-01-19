bydThis Chinese Automaker Wants to Be the First to Sell Cars in America
Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin waits after a meeting with Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images
Steven Mnuchin

Watch Live: Steven Mnuchin Appears Before Senate at Confirmation Hearing

Katie Reilly
Updated: 3:21 PM UTC

Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, will appear before the Senate Committee on Finance for his confirmation hearing Thursday morning.

Mnuchin—who led Trump's campaign finance operations during his presidential run—is a former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier.

The confirmation hearing will likely cover Mnuchin's banking career, his investments and his support for changing government regulation of the financial system, among other things.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Watch the livestream here.

