Facebook Blocks Russian Media Outlet Until After the Inauguration

Facebook logos are pictured on the screens of a smartphone (R), and a laptop computer, in central London on November 21, 2016.

Facebook logos are pictured on the screens of a smartphone (R), and a laptop computer, in central London on November 21, 2016. JUSTIN TALLIS AFP/Getty Images

RT, a media company formerly known as Russia Today and financed by the Kremlin, said Thursday that its access to its Facebook page has been partially blocked by the social network until after the inauguration of incoming president Donald Trump.

The site said in a posting on Facebook that while it is still able to publish text on the network, it is unable to post live video, images, and links to its articles. The block or limit is set to expire on Saturday at 10:55 p.m. local time in Moscow (2:55 p.m. EST), the site noted. But RT staff also said they were in contact with Facebook in an attempt to get their account unblocked earlier than that.

As is often the case with Facebook ( fb ) blocks and bans, no specific reason was given for the limited access. ( Fortune has asked the social network for a comment and will add it if one is received.)

In the notice that RT received on its Facebook account, the social network said: "Your page has been blocked from posting photos, videos or shared content. Please review the email we sent about repeat infringement. This limit is temporary and expires Saturday at 10:55 pm."

In its post, RT said that the block appears to be related to its broadcast of a live-stream of President Obama's final press conference, which apparently triggered a copyright complaint—although the company said that it has an agreement with Associated Press that gives it the right to publish the news-wire's video feeds on its page.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that a complaint was made by Current Time TV, which is part of Radio Liberty, a Russian broadcaster that is partly funded by the U.S. Department of State. But Current Time told the company it had not sent any complaints about RT's live-stream.

While the block may be just a glitch, it has drawn attention in part because of RT's connections to the Russian government. American intelligence agencies specifically mentioned the company's potential influence on the U.S. election in a recent report on an investigation into allegations of Russian interference and how it may have helped Donald Trump get elected.

RT’s coverage of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton "was consistently negative and focused on her leaked emails and accused her of corruption, poor physical and mental health and ties to Islamic extremism," the declassified intelligence report said.

It failed to mention, however, that numerous U.S.-based media organizations did more or less the same thing during the election without Russia's assistance.