The Monetary Worth of Donald Trump’s Inner Circle

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence appear together during a stop on his "USA Thank You Tour 2016." at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Jan. 20, business mogul and President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. He enters the Oval Office as one of the richest presidents of all time -- and plans to surround himself with people of similar wealth. In fact, his proposed cabinet members are worth more than President Obama's cabinet and that of George W. Bush.

Here's a look at Trump's nominated and confirmed cabinet members, and how they could change the U.S. economy under Trump .

Mike Pence, Vice President

Net Worth: $800,000

Among all of Trump's cabinet members, Vice President-elect Mike Pence is among the least wealthy. He is the governor of Indiana and served as a congressman before that. Despite his wealth, Gov. Pence is one celebrity known to live modestly. Since he mostly avoids commercial deals, most of his money comes from state and federal pensions.

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor and Former Campaign Manager

Net Worth: Unknown

Kellyanne Conway has been a known player among Republican political circles since the '80s, and Trump's campaign couldn't have come together on Election Day if not for her. The pollster's firm had a lucrative 2016, earning nearly $2 million by October from political campaign committees, more than double from previous elections, reported Politico. Her net worth is unknown.

Steve Bannon, Chief Strategist

Net Worth: Unknown

Steve Bannon is among the most divisive of President-elect Trump's high-level appointments . The chief strategist headed alt-right media mainstay Breitbart News before he was named to Trump's campaign during a staff shakeup in August. He also holds a stake in the TV classic "Seinfeld" and was formerly an investment banker.

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State

Net Worth: $325 million

Rex Tillerson is the president and chief executive of global energy giant ExxonMobil. Critics say Tillerson has close ties with Russia , and Exxon has a lot of money to gain if he can get sanctions against Russia lifted. His position at Exxon has earned him 2.6 million shares in company stock, while massive pay packages amounted to nearly $90 million in the last three years.

Jeff Sessions, Attorney General

Net Worth: $6 million

If confirmed as attorney general, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions will be the top law enforcement official in the country. Sessions is known as a proponent of strong immigration laws and is an apt fit for the president-elect's law-and-order platform.

His fortune includes 1,500 acres of land in Western Alabama worth an estimated $2.5 million. The majority of his wealth is reportedly tied to mutual funds and municipal bonds.

Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy

Net Worth: $2 million

Leading the Department of Energy, Rick Perry will help oversee nuclear weapons. The former governor of Texas has earned six-figure speaking and consulting salaries in recent years and has about 20 percent of his fortune in energy stocks, and oil and gas.

Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Net Worth: $29 million

Famed neurosurgeon Ben Carson is a former candidate for the GOP presidential nomination. Aside from his successful career in medicine, Carson has made millions off of speaking gigs, media roles and best-selling books, and earned more than $6 million worth of stock serving as director of Kellogg and Costco . As secretary, Carson will oversee access to mortgage insurance, affordable housing development and fair-housing laws.

Carl Icahn, Special Adviser on Regulatory Reform

Net Worth: $18 billion

Carl Icahn is the wealthiest member of Trump's cabinet. The business investor will serve a critical role in supporting business growth through deregulation.

Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

Investor Wilbur Ross was nominated as secretary of commerce. If confirmed, he will oversee the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the census.

Ross ran his own private equity firm until he sold it for $375 million in 2006. The deal allowed him to stay on as chief strategy officer and chairman. He is a harsh critic of trade agreements and America's economic relationship with China.

Andy Puzder, Secretary of Labor

Net Worth: $45 million

Andy Puzder became CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr., after helping the founder of the fast-food chain dodge financial trouble in the '90s. Since 2000, the position has earned him at least $25 million. Puzder has been a vocal critic of labor policies set by the Obama administration. If confirmed, he'll be in a strong position to affect change in that arena.

Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education

Net Worth: $1.25 billion

As secretary of education, Betsy DeVos will support Trump as he shrinks the Education Department and redirects responsibilities to the states. DeVos, who was once the chair of the Michigan GOP, is a longtime education activist and believer in school choice. She is the daughter-in-law of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos.

Steve Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury

Net Worth: $300 million

Steve Mnuchin was Trump's campaign finance chairman before being nominated to lead the Treasury Department. Before that, he was a Goldman Sachs partner. He also had a hand in films like "American Sniper" and "Avatar." As secretary, his many responsibilities will include overseeing the IRS, helping revise tax codes and borrowing in financial markets. His department is also responsible for carrying out and lifting financial sanctions.

