Tickets to the Ringling Brothers’ Last Circus Could Cost You $2,000

XTREME High Wire Walkers, Mustafa Danguir and Anna Lebedeva, of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey exchange wedding vows 30 feet above the NRG Stadium floor on a high wire that is no wider than a human thumb at NRG Park on July 26, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey—Getty Images

On Monday, Ringling Brothers' and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced it was packing up its tent for good in May after a 146-year run. Unsurprisingly, tickets for its final show have completely sold out from the circus' official online box office.

But fret not. Customers interested in catching the circus' last show in Uniondale, N.Y. can look to secondary seller StubHub, where interested parties can buy the best seat in the house. The catch: ticket prices are available for a 560% premium.

According to Ticketmaster's website, the final show at 7 p.m. on May 21 would have sold for between $63.75 in the upper level and $303.75 in the lower levels. But on StubHub , interested customers will be expected to pay as little as $163 for a seat in the upper levels to as much as $2,000 in the lower level. That's a 158% and 560% price hike for the upper and lower level tickets, respectively.

It should be noted that Ringling Bros. has also hiked the price of its final show in its official box office. Tickets for the same show in the same venue just a week earlier retails for between $18.75 in the upper levels to as much as $112.75.

That means that Ringling Bros and StubHub have decided that consumers will consider that final show worth the 769% to 1,684% price increase from usual.