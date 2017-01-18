Donald Trump Vs. Paul Ryan

With Donald Trump about to assume office, business leaders face an unusual quandary. Which Republican should they believe – Trump or House Speaker Paul Ryan? Rarely have the two leading figures in either party been so directly opposed on the largest policy issues. Consider:
-What will replace Obamacare, and when? In a recent interview, Trump said the replacement health care program would provide “insurance for everybody,” and in his news conference last week he promised that Obamacare repeal and replacement would happen “essentially simultaneously;” also, because pharmaceutical companies are “getting away with murder,” they would have to negotiate prices with Medicare and Medicaid. But Ryan and most Congressional Republicans don’t favor any of this. None of their potential health care plans include universal coverage, and the timing of repeal and replacement is a matter of fierce debate. Republicans in Congress overwhelmingly oppose drug price negotiation for Medicare and Medicaid. So which horse do you bet on?
-Whose tax reform, if any, will win? The House plan relies heavily on border adjustment, which has the effect of leveling taxes on what any company sells to Americans, regardless of where it’s made, while also providing incentives to make products in the U.S. It would be a huge revenue raiser and is thus crucial to the whole plan – but Trump opposes it. He complains that border adjustment is complicated, which it is; some companies or industries may decide that it’s bad for them and would oppose it. But if it gets dropped from the plan, how would Ryan replace the revenue that border adjustment would raise, and thus finance the cuts to the corporate tax rate that he and Trump both favor? And since Trump opposes border adjustment, how would he finance those tax cuts in the first place?
-Are we declaring a trade war or not? Trump has now threatened almost every major automaker as well as the pharmaceutical industry with a “big border tax” on imports, and has threatened China and Mexico with blanket tariffs on imports. Yet Ryan has said categorically, “No, we’re not going to be raising tariffs.” Well, which is it? This isn’t a matter of nuance; it’s a direct conflict.
-Which industries will be favored, which scorned? As a broadly pro-business party, Republicans rarely denigrate any industry in its entirety. Yet Trump has routinely done so, notably autos, pharma, and technology, three of the country’s largest and most important industries, sending their stock prices plunging when he does so. The nasty remarks won’t mean much, though if Congressional Republicans don’t back them up with action. Will they?
Intra-party conflicts are the essence of politics, of course, but this is different. The party in power is at direct conflict within itself on the most important economic policy issues – and making life harder for business leaders, constituents on whom Republicans count heavily for support.
What We're Reading Today
HHS nominee Tom Price faces the Senate one day after...
…CNN reported that, as a senator, he had bought a stock that he tried to benefit. Last year, Price bought shares of a medical device manufacturer, Zimmer Biomet, days before introducing a bill that would have benefited the company. Zimmer Biomet's political action committee donated to Price's reelection campaign after the bill was introduced. Senate Democrats are expected to focus questioning on the trading in today's confirmation hearing. CNN
Wilbur Ross divests 80 holdings
President-elect Trump's pick for commerce secretary says he will also step down from positions at the more than two dozen funds and companies in which he has an interest. It's an effort to clear conflict of interest concerns as Ross prepares to testify before the Senate. Filings show he serves on 82 boards of companies or foundations. NYT
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence
President Obama commuted Manning's 35-year sentence for leaking classified documents to Wikileaks; her prison term will now end on May 17. Manning, a transgender woman serving time in a male prison, asked Obama for clemency. Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. John McCain, called the move a mistake that could encourage others to leak government secrets. NPR
Samsung heir attends arrest warrant hearing
Jay Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and defacto head of Samsung Group, attended a court hearing on whether he will be arrested for his role in a corruption scandal. Special prosecutors have questioned Lee about $37 million in payments made to foundations run by a confidant of impeached President Park Geun-hye. Whether Lee will face charges is still unclear. Fortune
Building Better Leaders
Men take reviews very hard
Men are more likely than women to quit, look for a new job, or cry after a performance review. Mashable
The 30 best places to work in technology
No. 1 is Ultimate Software, where employees say management and HR are aligned on cultural goals so everyone feels supported. Fortune
Women positioned for CEO roles increase
Women are president or COO of 13 S&P 500 companies, up from nine in 2006. Almost every woman tapped for CEO within the S&P 500 between 2012 and the fall of 2016 moved up internally. WSJ
Worth Considering
Verizon's next move
Since AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner became public, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam has remained mum about how he may respond. Reports now say he's interested in such cable operators as Comcast or Charter Communications. Industry analysts aren't surprised, but there's no indication of any deal in the works. Fortune
FTC accuses Qualcomm of anti-competitive practices
In a lawsuit, the FTC says Steve Mollenkopf's company forced Tim Cook's Apple to use its chips exclusively in exchange for lower licensing fees, in an effort to weaken competitors. Qualcomm denies the charges. CNET
Mark Zuckerberg assesses Oculus
Testifying in a trial over accusations that Oculus stole virtual reality technology from a gaming publisher, Zuckerberg evaluated the state of VR. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion in 2014, but Zuckerberg says virtual reality hasn't advanced as far as he had expected. He said the progress he hopes for could take another ten years. NYT
Up or Out
Lowe's has named Marshall Croom CFO, succeeding the retiring Robert Hull in March. MarketWatch
Fortune Reads and Videos
Chuck E. Cheese prepares to go public
Expect an IPO in the second half of this year. Fortune
Tesla to make Model 3 motors...
...at its new $5-billion factory in Nevada. The move will create 550 jobs. Fortune
Pathbreaking executive Brenda Barnes dies at 63
The former Sara Lee CEO ignited the "Can women have it all?" debate that continues today. Fortune
A Senator wants to remove the 'milk' from Almond Milk
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin has introduced legislation that would bar soy, almond, and other non-dairy products being labeled as milk, yogurt, cheese, or other dairy products. Fortune
Quote of the Day
"You need a plan for yourself, just like you need a plan for a business. I owe it to myself to focus on me." -- Brenda Barnes, former CEO of Sara Lee, explaining how she fought back from a crippling stroke in 2010. She died Tuesday at 63. Fortune
