Delta Adds Diversity Training for 23,000 Crew Members

In October, a Delta Air Lines flight attendant questioned the credentials of a black physician trying to help a fellow passenger. Then in November, a Delta passenger was banned for life after shouting pro-Donald Trump and anti-Hillary Clinton on the flight.
Now the company has decided to train its 23,000 flight attendants to combat unconscious bias starting in the second quarter, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. They join the Delta Air Lines (dal) executives who are already required to undergo diversity training.
Meanwhile, incidents of reported discrimination on airplanes increase 37% in the first 10 months of 2016, to 74, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.