Delta Adds Diversity Training for 23,000 Crew Members

A Delta jet taxis on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport , August 8, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

In October, a Delta Air Lines flight attendant questioned the credentials of a black physician trying to help a fellow passenger. Then in November, a Delta passenger was banned for life after shouting pro-Donald Trump and anti-Hillary Clinton on the flight .

Now the company has decided to train its 23,000 flight attendants to combat unconscious bias starting in the second quarter, Bloomberg reported Tuesday . They join the Delta Air Lines ( dal ) executives who are already required to undergo diversity training.

Meanwhile, incidents of reported discrimination on airplanes increase 37% in the first 10 months of 2016, to 74, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.