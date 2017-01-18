LeadershipIt’s Time Bring Back the Office Cubicle
empty cubicles office
BCBG Max AzriaBCBG Latest Retailer to Close Stores As Sales Move Online
EntrepreneurHow to Know if Hiring Your Friend Will End in Disaster
Parks and Recreation - Season 5
COMCASTNBCU Shutting Cable’s Esquire Network, Re-Launching As Digital
Photographs by Catwalking/Getty Images
fashion

Bernie Sanders Inspires the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 11:06 PM UTC

Balenciaga is feeling the Bern.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders inspired some of Balenciaga's designs for its Fall 2017 menswear collection.

Models sporting blue jackets and t-shirts with logos recalling the one Sanders used in his bid for the 2016 Democratic nomination walked down the runway during Paris Fashion Week, as creative director Demna Gvasalia fused politics with fashion.

For the show's final look, a model wore a giant scarf that said "Balenciaga 2017" in the style of the Sanders logo, Bloomberg reported.

Fashion designers have increasingly found it difficult to avoid politics, and some have made waves for refusing to dress incoming First Lady Melania Trump.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE