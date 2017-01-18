Bernie Sanders Inspires the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga is feeling the Bern.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders inspired some of Balenciaga's designs for its Fall 2017 menswear collection.

Models sporting blue jackets and t-shirts with logos recalling the one Sanders used in his bid for the 2016 Democratic nomination walked down the runway during Paris Fashion Week, as creative director Demna Gvasalia fused politics with fashion.

For the show's final look, a model wore a giant scarf that said "Balenciaga 2017" in the style of the Sanders logo, Bloomberg reported.

Fashion designers have increasingly found it difficult to avoid politics, and some have made waves for refusing to dress incoming First Lady Melania Trump.