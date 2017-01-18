Market IntelligenceTwitter Is Selling Its Developer Platform to Google as It Continues to Shrink
Twitter's IPO Filing Implies $12.8 Billion Value Amid Growth
Super BowlHere’s What Budweiser Is Planning for Its Super Bowl Ads
Bud Light At Super Bowl 50 - Day 1
Money ManagementLearn the ABCs of Good Personal Finance
Woman holding out toy alphabet blocks, close-up
TrumpKawasaki Dumps ‘Apprentice’ Over Trump’s Continued Involvement
Donald Trump attends "Celebrity Apprentice" Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on Jan. 20, 2015 in New York City.
American Airlines

American Airlines Will Soon Offer a Cheaper Plane Ticket, But You’ll Need to Pack Light

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 7:02 PM UTC

American Airlines (aal) is following in its competitors' footsteps and launching a new, cheaper economy fare that will go on sale on Feb. 10.

The company explained in a statement that the "no-frills tickets" limits carry-on items to ones that fit under seats, which is not unlike a plan United Airlines (ual) announced in November. American added that customers purchasing these basic economy tickets could expect free entertainment options, refreshments, and economy seats customers in the Main Cabin currently receive.

United, Delta Air Lines (dal), and American have introduced the lower fare class of service to attract passengers looking for bargains and to boost profits.

“Our goal is to make sure that all customers have the opportunity to purchase a ticket on American that works for their specific needs,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said in the statement.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE