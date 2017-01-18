American Airlines Will Soon Offer a Cheaper Plane Ticket, But You’ll Need to Pack Light

American Airlines ( aal ) is following in its competitors' footsteps and launching a new, cheaper economy fare that will go on sale on Feb. 10.

The company explained in a statement that the "no-frills tickets" limits carry-on items to ones that fit under seats, which is not unlike a plan United Airlines ( ual ) announced in November. American added that customers purchasing these basic economy tickets could expect free entertainment options, refreshments, and economy seats customers in the Main Cabin currently receive.

United, Delta Air Lines ( dal ) , and American have introduced the lower fare class of service to attract passengers looking for bargains and to boost profits.

“Our goal is to make sure that all customers have the opportunity to purchase a ticket on American that works for their specific needs,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said in the statement.