British Prime Minister Theresa May Will Appear in U.S. ‘Vogue’

The American edition of Vogue magazine is getting a British touch in April.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is slated to appear in the U.S. edition of Vogue this spring, Downing Street confirmed to the Associated Press —making it the first time a prime minister from the United Kingdom will be featured in the renowned fashion magazine, notes the Independent .

May was photographed by the famed fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz for the edition, according to the AP.

Although May's Vogue feature is hitting stands right around the time she is visiting the United States to meet with Donald Trump, Downing Street officials told the AP that the photographs were not related to her visit.

May is known for her love of fashion, as well as her eye-catching shoes. But she was once criticized by Nicky Morgan, a member of her party, for appearing in a U.K. magazine wearing a pair of $1,211 (995 pound) leather pants —a controversy that later sparked a debate about the focus on the wardrobes of female politicians and not their male counterparts, the AP reports.