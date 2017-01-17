On Point

The missing meaning of Dr. Martin Luther King

There are many important analyses that seek to dissect how the image of Martin Luther King has been transformed into a sanitized version of a hero acceptable to all. But Jamil Smith manages to also gently weave in the pained nostalgia of black folk, who have also turned the man into a myth. And that, ironically, is something many people share. “As long as King’s radicalism stays missing from our remembrances, it will be easier for people to lay claim to his story—even people who oppose everything King actually stood for.”

The New Republic

The new $100 coin depicts Lady Liberty as a woman of color

It’s the first time in U.S. history that Lady Liberty will be portrayed as a woman of color, and she is beautiful. The 24-karat gold coin is to celebrate the U.S. Mint and Treasury’s 225th anniversary; future versions of the coin will feature Asian, Hispanic and Native Americans, as well. The coins are struck primarily for collectors, which is probably why I’d never heard of a $100 coin. It sure would be nice to have a secular version to drop at the Piggly Wiggly.

NBC News

Dolls with natural hair survive on Shark Tank

Good news for adults who have been unable to find beautiful dolls of color for the kids in their lives to play with: Angelica and Jason Sweeting survived a visit to ABC’s Shark Tank to win enough of an investment to help them scale Naturally Perfect Dolls, a company making dolls with natural hair and gorgeous features: full noses and lips, high cheekbones and brown eyes. The deal came after the rest of the panel expressed concern about the price point of the dolls but FUBU’s (For Us By Us) Daymond John proposed $200,000 at 30% ownership, with 60% for the founders, and 10% committed to charity. Expect more diverse dolls down the line.

Essence

John Lewis continues to inspire young people in spite of it all

Speaking at a breakfast honoring scholarship recipients yesterday, Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon and award-winning graphic novelist called on young people to use their gifts and their voices to call out injustice. “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say something, and not be quiet,” he said to a crowd in Miami. Although under fire for his saying that President Elect Trump was not a “legitimate president,” he did not mention his name.

Wall Street Journal