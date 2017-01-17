The World’s Most Powerful Women: January 17

One of the most notable endorsements in the U.S. presidential race last year came from Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman . Her support for Hillary Clinton —which included co-hosting a campaign event —made waves because Whitman is a longtime Republican.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this morning—just days before Trump takes office—Whitman touted the gathering's theme—"responsible and responsive leadership." So I asked Whitman if she thinks Trump exudes these traits .

Whitman acknowledged the obvious outright: "[T]he election in the United States did not turn out as I hoped it would," she said. She went on to say that the incoming commander-in-chief deserves the benefit of the doubt. "He will now have a chance to prove that he can demonstrate responsive and responsible leadership," she said.

Like it or not, that opportunity starts Friday.

