The Broadsheet: January 17th

• Let's power ourselves. In her latest column for Fortune, Ellevest co-founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck—whose new book, Own It: The Power of Women at Work, comes out today—writes about why she's over so-called women's empowerment. "The term has always bothered me," she writes. "I thought it was because it was so widely used, or that I've been involved in too many toothless women's 'empowerment initiatives,'" writes Krawcheck. "But then I looked up the meaning: Empower (verb): to give power or authority to. That’s it. That’s the issue: to give power or authority. To give . So, to empower women, power must be given to them. Presumably by an entity that already has it. And that entity is the patriarchy." Instead of hanging our hopes on empowerment, she suggests, the conversation must be about " power— using and growing the power we women already have." Fortune

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

• May's big day. All eyes were on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May today, as she declared that the nation wants a clean break from the E.U. in a closely-watched speech. Britain doesn’t want to be “half-in, half-out," she said, also mentioning that she wants control over immigration from Europe and the removal of the U.K from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. On a slightly less geopolitically critical note, May will be the first-ever prime minister to appear on the cover of Vogue . Wall Street Journal

• Dispatch from Davos. Meg Whitman wants to give Donald Trump the chance to prove himself. "My call to all Americans and my employees in particular was, we now have to give him the benefit of the doubt," the Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO told Fortune 's Claire Zillman. The long-time Republican made headlines last year when she broke with her party to support Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. Fortune

• A sad stat. On Jan. 3, Ursula Burns stepped down as the CEO of Xerox Corporation. Her departure means that there are now no black women heading Fortune 500 companies (she was the first and only one). Here's what else you need to know about African-American women in corporate America. Fortune

• Undoing diversity. Donald Trump’s pledge to cancel President Obama's executive orders would have implications for compensation, paid leave, diversity in hiring, and protection for gay and transgender employees. Of Obama's more than 240 executive orders, about 27 are related to workplace or societal actions benefiting minorities, younger workers, and under-served communities. Bloomberg

• Governance gals. The corporate governance heads at seven of the 10 largest institutional investors (i.e. mutual and pension funds) are women. These women vote on the directors of a company board, making decisions on behalf of teachers, government workers, doctors, and most people who have a 401(k). Oh—and they oversee $14 trillion in assets. New York Times

• We put the 'fun' in fund. While women dominate when it comes to corporate governance, they're not running the show. Indeed, just 9.4% of American mutual fund managers are women. That’s lower than in the rest of the world, where about 20% of fund managers are female. The New York Times suggests that the U.S. can get more women in the roles through promoting "greater awareness of asset management jobs and what they entail; better recruitment, clearer entry points; and a culture that supports and rewards the talents women bring to the table." New York Times

• Meet Martha. Last week, Fox News announced its new primetime lineup for the first quarter of 2017, revealing that Martha MacCallum is taking Greta Van Susteren's 7 p.m. time slot with a brand new show called The First 100 Days . I caught up with MacCallum to talk about her new show, her thoughts on the Fox News game of musical chairs, and what she'll be watching over these next few months. Fortune