Investor's Guide
This Is the Real Reason Wall Street Should Fear the ‘Fiduciary Rule’
Jason Hardzewicz
Davos 2017
President Xi Jinping Idealizes a Troubled China in Davos
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT
Artificial Intelligence
Versace Family Member Wants To Succeed In Artificial Intelligence, Not Fashion
Versace Fall/Winter 2014 ad campaign
Brexit
Apple’s British App Store Is Getting More Expensive Because of Brexit
Apple Launch Their New Online Mac App Store In The UK
President-Elect Trump And Vice President-Elect Pence Meet With House Speaker Paul Ryan On Capitol Hill
President-elect Donald Trump with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 10, 2016. Photograph by Zach Gibson—Getty Images
corporate tax plan

Donald Trump Calls Part of House GOP Corporate Tax Plan ‘Too Complicated’

Reuters
Updated: 12:19 PM UTC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

"Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don't love it," Trump told the newspaper in an interview conducted on Friday.

The border adjustment measure is part of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan's "Better Way" tax reform blueprint, which was discussed with top members of the transition team during a meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday.

The measure intends to boost U.S. manufacturing by taxing imports while exempting U.S. business export revenues from corporate taxation.

Though some tax experts believe Trump has given his support for the border adjustment provision, he termed the measure as getting "adjusted into a bad deal" in the interview.

Last year, Kansas-based multinational Koch Industries warned that the export-promoting measure could have devastating effects on the economy and consumers.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE