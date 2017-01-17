CEO Daily: Tuesday,17th January

Top News

• BAT Clinches Reynolds Deal

British American Tobacco has agreed to buy the 57.8% of Reynolds American that it doesn’t already own for $49.4 billion, creating the world’s biggest tobacco company by sales. The offer represents a 5% increase from BAT’s unsuccessful first try in October, and a slightly bigger increase in the cash component of the deal, which is now $24.4 billion. As with global growth more broadly, the deal refocuses BAT on developed markets, especially the U.S., and reduces its relative exposure to emerging ones. BAT said it expects few antitrust issues, given the lack of geographical overlap between the two. Fortune

• Trump Talks the Dollar Down

Has Donald Trump called the top of the dollar rally? In an interview with The Wall Street Journal , the President-elect said of China “our companies can’t compete with them now because our currency is strong and it’s killing us.” The dollar fell by an average 0.6% against major western currencies and by 0.7% against the renminbi. For now, that’s just a minor correction that still leaves the greenback close to 13-year highs. With growth and interest rate dynamics moving in the U.S.’s favor, it will take much more than jawboning to turn the dollar round. That said, a trade war and geopolitical crisis over the future of Taiwan (neither of which can be ruled out on the basis of Trump’s other comments in the interview) might be enough to do the job. WSJ, subscription required

• Showtime for Theresa

A few minutes ago, Prime Minister Theresa May started a keynote speech announcing that the U.K. won’t try to keep its membership of the EU’s Single Market. Without any corrective measures, that could badly affect key sectors such as financial services, autos and food and drink, many of them dominated by foreign companies with no emotional reason to keep their investments in Britain. The question is now - what measures can be negotiated to stop them leaving? Lobby groups are pressing for a lengthy transitional stage in the first instance. The rest will depend to a large extent on what price the EU wants to put on keeping its massive trade surplus with the U.K., and on the willingness of the U.S. to deliver the quick trade deal that Donald Trump promised in his weekend interviews. Such a deal would not only be valuable in itself, but would send a powerful signal to the rest of the world that there was no sense in punishing Britain for its decision. Fortune

• More Carmakers Talk up Their U.S. Investment Plans

Hyundai and General Motors became the latest carmakers to talk up their investment plans for the U.S. in the hope of avoiding the wrath of President-elect Donald Trump. Korea’s Hyundai said it planned to increase its investment in the U.S. by 50% to $3.1 billion over the next five years, in an effort to raise its relatively low share of locally-produced output. Hyundai and its strategic partner Kia both have a plant in Mexico. Meanwhile, GM is set to announce another $1 billion investment in its U.S. plants, but according to media reports, the investments have been planned for some time. Fortune