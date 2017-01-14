autonomous vehicles
Vegas Puts First Self-Driving Bus to Work on U.S. Public Street
police misconduct
Lynch Says U.S. Must Hold Police Accountable
Attorney General Loretta Lynch Announces Findings Of Investigation Into Chicago Police Department
h-1b
Congress Already Looking at Tightening H-1B Immigration
Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican from California and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, listens during a hearing with Jonathan Gruber, professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, not pictured, during a House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014. Gruber, the economist whose remarks on Obamacare have drawn criticism from Republicans, apologized to lawmakers for being Òglib, thoughtless and sometimes downright insulting.Ó Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Darrell Issa
Cuba
Cuba’s Raul Castro Meets with U.S. Chamber of Commerce President
CUBA-CASTRO-PARADE
Orlando Continues To Mourn The Mass Shooting At Gay Club That Killed 49
Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative columnist and internet personality, holds a press conference on June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.  Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo Yiannopoulos, Martin Shkreli Campus Event Cancelled Due to Protests

Katie Reilly
Updated: 9:16 PM UTC

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos will speak to students at the University of California Davis on the quad Saturday afternoon—a day after protests led a Republican student group to cancel his scheduled joint speaking event with 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli.

"We will not stand for the regressive left perpetuating violence, censoring speech, and spreading hate. Meet us and Milo at 1 P.M. in the quad," Davis College Republicans posted on Facebook early Saturday morning.

The group decided to cancel Friday's event about 30 minutes before it was scheduled to start, saying it was no longer possible to hold the event safely after mass protests blocked access to the venue.

Yiannopoulos, editor of the right-wing Breitbart News, has become a controversial figure because of his racist and sexist comments. Shkreli notoriously raised the price of a pharmaceutical drug and was arrested for securities fraud in 2015. Both men were suspended from Twitter in the past year for harassment.

Leading up to the event, hundreds of UC Davis students, faculty members and alumni signed a petition asking that the university cancel the event.

"We demand that UC Davis administrators remove Milo Yiannopoulos’ platform for spreading hate and bigotry on our campus and issue a statement condemning white nationalist rhetoric within our community," the petition said. "Now is the time for our university to take a firm stand and prove its commitment to inclusivity and egalitarianism in the face of growing exclusionist movements throughout the United States."

"I am deeply disappointed with the events of this evening," Interim Chancellor Ralph J. Hexter said in a statement Friday night. "Our community is founded on principles of respect for all views, even those that we personally find repellent. As I have stated repeatedly, a university is at its best when it listens to and critically engages opposing views, especially ones that many of us find upsetting or even offensive."

