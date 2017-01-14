Power Outage Halts Output at Mexico’s Tula Crude Refinery

Mexico's second-biggest oil refinery was hit by a power outage that halted production, state oil company Pemex said on Saturday.
The Tula refinery in Hidalgo state that processes 315,000 barrels of crude a day suffered an electricity failure that the company was working to fix, a Pemex spokesman told Reuters.
"This should last a few hours," he said.
Early this month, Mexico saw widespread protests, some that shut down gas stations, after a 14% increase in regular gas prices took effect as the government moves toward implementing a free-market in gasoline.
"The refinery has sufficient inventories and there is no risk of shortages or lack of product," the company said on its Twitter account.