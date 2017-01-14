government
Marines at a base in Twentynine Palms are on high alert as they prepare for unit deployments to the
Tour of Pemex's Miguel Hidalgo Oil Refinery
A worker in the chemisty department reaches for a bottle crude oil to be tested at the Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) Miguel Hidalgo Refinery in Tula de Allende, Mexico, on Thursday, March 6, 2014. The Pemex board of directors approved a $3.4 billion plan last month to improve fuel quality refineries. Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mexico

Power Outage Halts Output at Mexico’s Tula Crude Refinery

Reuters
Updated: 6:59 PM UTC

Mexico's second-biggest oil refinery was hit by a power outage that halted production, state oil company Pemex said on Saturday.

The Tula refinery in Hidalgo state that processes 315,000 barrels of crude a day suffered an electricity failure that the company was working to fix, a Pemex spokesman told Reuters.

"This should last a few hours," he said.

Mexico Drivers Crossing U.S. Border for Lower Gas Prices

Early this month, Mexico saw widespread protests, some that shut down gas stations, after a 14% increase in regular gas prices took effect as the government moves toward implementing a free-market in gasoline.

"The refinery has sufficient inventories and there is no risk of shortages or lack of product," the company said on its Twitter account.

