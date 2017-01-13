FBI
FBI Director Comey Faces New Investigation Over His Handling of Hillary Clinton’s Emails
US-POLITICS-HOMELAND SECURITY-HEARINGS
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Billionaires Make More Money From Property Than Billionaires Anywhere Else
General Economy Ahead Of Legislative Council Election
Nintendo
The Price of the New Nintendo Switch Is Disappointing Investors
Nintendo Unveils New Game Console Nintendo Switch
trump administration
Meet the Latest Goldman Sachs Alum Trump Is Expected to Name as a Top Adviser
SkyBridge Capital Holiday Celebration
WMPW

The World’s Most Powerful Women: January 13

Claire Zillman
Updated: 8:43 AM UTC

Leading women in U.S. politics and the arts are pushing for a new women's history museum in Washington, D.C., that would be affiliated with the Smithsonian Institute.

A report from a bipartisan Congressional commission in November encouraged the construction of the museum, recommending “a national museum dedicated to showcasing the historical experiences and impact of women in this country.”

The Smithsonian Institute doesn't seem as keen. It told the New York Times that it doesn't think another museum is feasible at this time. It opened the National Museum of African American History and Culture last year.

But a leading voice behind the movement is unlikely to be deterred. Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat from New York, has been pushing for the museum since the 1990s. “It’s tremendously important,” she says. “How can you empower women if they are not even recognized?”

I certainly don't need any more convincing, but one guy might. For the women's history museum to become a reality, legislation is required, so it'll need the signature of President Donald Trump.

@clairezillman

