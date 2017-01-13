The World’s Most Powerful Women: January 13

Leading women in U.S. politics and the arts are pushing for a new women's history museum in Washington, D.C., that would be affiliated with the Smithsonian Institute.

A report from a bipartisan Congressional commission in November encouraged the construction of the museum, recommending “a national museum dedicated to showcasing the historical experiences and impact of women in this country.”

The Smithsonian Institute doesn't seem as keen. It told the New York Times that it doesn't think another museum is feasible at this time. It opened the National Museum of African American History and Culture last year.

But a leading voice behind the movement is unlikely to be deterred. Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat from New York, has been pushing for the museum since the 1990s. “It’s tremendously important,” she says. “How can you empower women if they are not even recognized?”

I certainly don't need any more convincing, but one guy might. For the women's history museum to become a reality, legislation is required, so it'll need the signature of President Donald Trump.

