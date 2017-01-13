Now You Can Hail an Uber From Inside Google Maps

In case you were too lazy to open the Uber application to call a car, worry no more.

Google Maps rolled out a new version of the application Thursday that allows users to directly book an Uber, even if they don't have the Uber app installed, the company announced on its website . Previously, the Google Maps app just displayed the wait times and Uber prices.

In the updated version of the app, users can also track and connect with their driver, the announcement reads.

The updated app is available worldwide on both android and iOS devices.