privacy
Remove Your Name From This Creepy “Family History” Site — If You Can
marijuana
We Just Got a Much Clearer Picture of Marijuana’s Health Effects
Neil Closner
Nintendo
Nintendo Eyes PlayStation Network and Xbox Live With New Online Service
Undated handout image shows the Nintendo Switch, a new gaming device
Amazon
How to Stop the Amazon Echo From Buying Stuff
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
apps

How This Gaming Startup Got 100 Million People to Download Its Apps

Fortune Editors
Updated: 8:28 PM UTC

Your mobile game can have tons of bells and whistles, but if it’s not a game people innately understand, it’s game over.

The makers of puzzle game Dots say that the secret to its success is that it’s easy to look at and its goal is instinctual. With its flat, minimalist aesthetic, the game sends users on a simple mission: to connect as many dots of the same color.

A design-first approach has been at the heart of its strategy from the beginning. “The hypothesis we put out there [was] do people care about the design of the entertainment as much as the entertainment itself? And our results validated that people do care about the design as much as the entertainment,” says CEO and co-founder Paul Murphy.

Since launching Dots in 2013, the company has added two more games: Two Dots and Dots & Co. All told, the company says its apps has been downloaded 100 million times.

Check out the video above to learn more about their strategy.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE