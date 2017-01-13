Businesses Keep Spinning Job Growth

Business leaders and their p.r. advisers are holding a festival of spin on the subject of jobs, and who can blame them? The president-elect is excoriating companies by name for moving or keeping jobs outside the U.S.; ask Ford’s Mark Fields, GM’s Mary Barra, United Technologies’ Greg Hayes, Toyota’s Akio Toyoda, Rexnord’s Todd Alan Adams, or BMW’s Harald Krüger how that feels. So when a company is going to create or keep jobs in the U.S., it’s naturally going to shout that news, and never mind if the “news” reflects plans or circumstances from long before Trump’s election.
Thus Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced yesterday that he’ll create more than 100,000 full-time U.S. jobs in the next 18 months; many of them are at warehouses that have been in the works for months. Also yesterday, Taco Bell CEO Brian Nicoll said his business was on track to create 100,000 U.S. jobs in the next five years; that isn’t a new growth projection, just a new way to talk about it. Softbank founder Masayoshi Son met with Trump in December and announced he would create 50,000 U.S. jobs over an indeterminate time; the jobs would result from a previously planned investment of $50 billion in U.S. businesses over several years.
Trump himself joined in the p.r. fiesta, with a spokesman announcing that “The President-elect was pleased to have played a role in that decision by Amazon.” His role apparently consisted of telling technology executives last month to keep jobs in the U.S.
There’s no harm in any of this, except in one way: Repetition of the theme could lead to a widely accepted view that the economy’s purpose is to create jobs. It isn’t. That sounds heartless, but jobs are a byproduct of economic growth, not the end product, and remembering that reality is, ironically, crucial to more people having better jobs. To see why, consider a story from India in the 1990s.
Back then, the Indian government and much of the society believed that big companies existed to provide employment. Tata Steel was one of those companies. Heavily regulated, like all big companies, it promised lifetime employment to every worker, and after 25 years a worker’s son or daughter was also guaranteed a lifetime job. In that world, efficiency was bad; inefficiency was good. The accounting department alone employed 32 chauffeurs, security people, and “peons.” Lots of people had jobs, but they didn’t pay well. How could they, when Tata Steel was 90% less productive than a U.S. steelmaker?
Then in 1991 India suffered an economic crisis and was forced to deregulate its economy. Many people lost jobs (though Tata Steel handled its downsizing with extraordinary compassion). Now efficiency was good, and India’s economic takeoff began. Creating jobs was no longer the objective, but because the economy grew so much faster, hundreds of millions of Indians now hold better jobs and live better lives than before.
Business leaders understand all this, of course. Let’s hope that, in proclaiming their growing U.S. employment, they can avoid suggesting it’s the reason for their existence. The paradoxical reality is that they’ll create more and better jobs by not focusing on creating jobs.
What We're Reading Today
Fiat Chrysler CEO angrily denies EPA allegations
The Environmental Protection Agency has accused the automaker of using undisclosed software in Jeep Cherokees and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickups from 2014 to 2016 that increased nitrous oxide emissions. CEO Sergio Marchionne called the charges "unadulterated hogwash" and said he fears comparisons to Volkswagen's scandal. The EPA said it appears the software enables the vehicles to perform differently under testing conditions. Detroit Free Press
Obama ends Cuban 'no visa' policy
President Obama ended the policy letting Cuban immigrants stay in the U.S. without a visa. The special exemption for Cubans had been in place since the 1990s and was opposed by the Cuban government. Its cancellation is Obama's latest step in normalizing relations with the country. WSJ
Trump's tweet on L.L. Bean causes controversy
The president-elect tweeted thanks to Linda Bean, an owner of L.L. Bean, for her support. Trump also exhorted followers to "buy L.L. Bean" and included the handle to another business she owns. While no rules prevent a president-elect from endorsing businesses, the tweet could violate an FTC rule by not being tagged as an advertisement, since Bean donated $60,000 to a Trump political committee. Fortune
Amazon plans to add over 100,000 jobs
While brick-and-mortar retailers shed employees, Jeff Bezos's company says it will increase its workforce by over 50% in 18 months. Jobs will range from software developers to warehouse workers. Reuters
Building Better Leaders
Robots will take jobs...
...but not very fast, says a new report by the McKinsey Global Institute. It concludes only 5% of jobs could be entirely replaced by technologies currently in development or already available. NYT
Politics reduce tech spending
Forrester lowered its estimate of growth in business spending on technology this year from 3.6% to 3.2% because of Brexit, potential protectionism under Trump, and rising populism in Europe. Fortune
Millennials make 20% less than Boomers did...
...at the same stage in life, even though millennials are far more educated, says a new analysis. USA Today
Worth Considering
Samsung's leader grilled for 22 hours
Samsung Group chief Jay Lee was interrogated for 22 straight hours over his involvement in the corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Special prosecutors are investigating whether Samsung paid $25 million through foundations supported by a Park confidant in order to win approval of a merger between two Samsung affiliates. Samsung denies the accusations. Fortune
VW to senior leaders: Stay out of the U.S.
Senior managers at Matthias Müller's company were warned against travel to the U.S. after six current and former executives were indicted on charges related to the emissions scandal. The warning extended to unindicted managers. Reuters
An inquiry will investigate FBI Director James Comey's handling...
...of the Hillary Clinton email probe. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will look into Comey's statements and whether FBI officials leaked information. Critics who said Comey's actions could have turned the election have praised the move. Washington Post
Fortune Reads and Videos
George Soros lost nearly $1 billion...
...after Donald Trump's victory. The investor had bet that markets would fall in response to the election results. Fortune
A backdoor discovered on WhatsApp
The security hole could allow Facebook, which owns the app, to read encrypted messages sent by users. Fortune
Jeff Bezos will turn the former Textile Museum...
...into his 27,000-square-foot Washington, D.C. home. Fortune
Snapchat introduces a universal search bar
Users wanted it, and easier searches may help advertisers. Fortune
Happy Birthday
Campell Soup CEO Denise Morrison turns 63 today. Brainy Quote
Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav turns 57 on Sunday. Crunchbase
