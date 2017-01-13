Social Media
Snapchat Finally Has Search That Makes Sense
Snapchat Raising Money That Could Value Company At Up To $19 Billion
nicole kidman
Nicole Kidman Says It’s Time Support Donald Trump
"Paddington" Los Angeles Premiere
Amazon
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Is Turning a Whole Museum Into His Home
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMAZON-EMMY-PARTY
Health Care
Some House Republicans Concerned by Rush to Repeal Obamacare
Aymara Marchante (L) and Wiktor Garcia sit with Maria Elena Santa Coloma, as they sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, before the February 15th deadline on February 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida.
Broad Strokes

Broad Strokes for January 12, 2017: Ivanka Steps Away While Ellen Pao Is Back

Fortune Editors
Updated: 12:33 PM UTC

On this week's episode of Broad Strokes, our editors Kristen Bellstrom and Valentina Zarya discuss Ivanka Trump's decision to stepping away from her businesses, asking: What message does her move send to other working women and mothers? The also discuss Dina Powell, the Goldman Sachs partner who announced earlier this week that she's taking a high-level role in the Trump administration.

In the next segment, they look at new research about the pay gap for women and minorities who sit on corporate boards. (The results are not what you might expect.)

The pair then delve into Ellen Pao's return to the world of venture capital and discuss the twists and turns her career has taken since her high-profile discrimination suit against Kleiner Perkins.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE