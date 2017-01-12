Global 500



Ground crew members wave goodbye to Unit
Ground crew members wave goodbye to United Airlines flight 897, a Boeing 747, as it leaves on its maiden flight from Washington to Beijing on March 28, 2007.  Paul J. Richards—AFP / Getty Images
aviation

United Airlines Will Retire Its 747 Fleet Earlier Than Expected

Reuters
Updated: 6:22 AM UTC

United Continental Holdings Inc (ual) said on Wednesday it had advanced the retirement of 747s from its service to the fourth quarter of this year from end-2018.

United will replace the Boeing 747 fleet, which it has been flying since 1970, with other fuel-efficient, cost-effective and widebody aircraft, Scott Kirby, president, United Airlines , wrote in a blog.

The No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic operated 22 747-400 owned and leased aircraft of its total 715 mainline fleet as of Dec. 31, 2015.

For more on United Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

Boeing Co (ba) said in July it would consider ending production of 747s as it faced falling orders and pricing pressure.

The aircraft maker delivered a total nine 747s in 2016, half the deliveries in 2015.

