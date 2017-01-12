Tyra Banks attends the Simply Stylist "Do What You Love" a fashion and beauty conference at The Grove on March 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyra Banks attends the Simply Stylist "Do What You Love" a fashion and beauty conference at The Grove on March 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph by Paul Archuleta—FilmMagic

You Can Now ‘Smize’ Via Text With New Tyra Banks Emojis

Have you ever wanted to smize at someone by phone? Now, thanks to Tyra Banks' new emoji collection, you can.

On Thursday, Banks released a new line of digital pictograms in Apple's ( aapl ) iTunes store. The new line, called TyTyMoji, will include some of the more well-known moments from the supermodel's reality show, America’s Next Top Model, reports TechCrunch .

These include an on-camera moment in 2009 when Banks demonstrated the difference between staring and "smizing" (smiling with your eyes).

This is not Banks' first venture outside of the modeling realm. In addition to her new gig as an instructor at Stanford's Graduate School of Business , she currently serves as chief executive of TYRA Beauty, acts as a mentor to entrepreneurs on a new show called Funded, and is an investor in millennial career site The Muse .

Celebrity emojis have grown in popularity over the past year, with perhaps the most well-known being Kim Kardashian's Kimoji. Heidi Klum and Justin Bieber also have their own custom lines (called Heidi Emoji and Justmoji, respectively).