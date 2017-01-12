An employee of McDonald's Japan serves the new menu "Vegetable Chicken Burger" at a restaurant in Tokyo on May 21, 2015.

An employee of McDonald's Japan serves the new menu "Vegetable Chicken Burger" at a restaurant in Tokyo on May 21, 2015. Photograph by Yoshikazu Tsuno—AFP/Getty Images

Now McDonald’s Is Reportedly Trying to Sell a Chunk of Its Business in This Country

McDonald's Corp is inviting bids for a significant stake in its Japan unit McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The fast-food company owns just under 50% of its Japanese unit, and is looking to sell up to 33%, with bids due next week, the report said .

A number of private-equity firms are considering bids, the report said.

Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the newspaper reported, citing one of the sources.

McDonald's ( mcd ) —which last week agreed to sell the bulk of its China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd and Carlyle Group—said in January last year that it is looking to sell a portion of its stake in its Japanese business.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.