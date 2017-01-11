The Broadsheet: January 11th

• Uh-oh, O’Reilly. The New York Times has obtained documents that show that Fox News executives secretly settled with on-air personality Juliet Huddy over allegations that she was sexually harassed by the network’s top host, Bill O’Reilly. What’s more, Fox apparently struck the deal just weeks after ousting former CEO Roger Ailes over similar charges. Both the network and O’Reilly’s lawyer are denying the charges, but if true, this suggests that the network’s woman problem is very, very large indeed.

• DeVos cools her heels. Betsy DeVos, president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, had her confirmation hearing postponed yesterday. A Senate committee said the delay was to accommodate the chamber’s schedule, though the change comes on the heels of Democrats’ protests that DeVos had not yet been cleared by ethics officials or signed an agreement addressing possible conflicts of interest.

• Chao in the driver’s seat. Today’s confirmation docket includes transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao. Having already served in two administrations, her hearing is expected to be one of the least contentious (“a piece of cake,” according to Florida Democrat Bill Nelson, the ranking member of the committee running the hearing). Nevertheless, Wired has three questions it would like to see Chao answer.

• Ghost in the machine. And speaking of cabinets: In his Tuesday morning email, Axios‘s Mike Allen laid out Hillary Clinton’s “ghost cabinet”—the folks she was expected to nominate, had she won. The list is packed with prominent women, including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Albright Stonebridge Group senior counselor Wendy Sherman, and Center for a New American Security CEO Michèle Flournoy. In fact, I count nine women in the cabinet list alone. President-elect Trump, for reference, has nominated four women so far.

• Cars to coding. Fortune‘s Kirsten Korosec talks to GM CEO Mary Barra about her decision to provide Girls Who Code with a $250,000 grant to expand its programs aimed at closing the technology gender gap.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Wal-Mart Stores Inc. CIO Karenann Terrell is leaving the company.