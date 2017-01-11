Global Forum
Mark Zuckerberg’s Charity Is Getting Help From a Top Obama Guru

Kerry Close
Updated: 2:43 PM UTC

President Barack Obama's former campaign manager is joining Mark Zuckerberg's charity.

David Plouffe, who ran Obama's 2008 campaign, will lead policy and advocacy for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization founded by the Facebook CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, Bloomberg reported.

Plouffe will step down from his regular role as an advisor for Uber — which he's held since 2014 — but he'll still be non-voting board member.

In his new role, Plouffe will work with Ken Mehlman, a former campaign manager for George W. Bush, who is in charge of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's policy advisory board. Zuckerberg and Chan have promised to donate 99% of their wealth to charitable causes like improving education and curing disease.

"David and Ken built campaigns for different parties but have also come together to work on issues like marriage equality," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post announcing the position.

