Travel

The Best Time to Book Valentine’s Day Travel Deals

Melanie Lieberman
Updated: 4:35 PM UTC

Skip the predictable box of chocolate and 12 red roses. This Valentine’s Day, surprise your significant other with a trip you’ll hopefully both remember for the rest of your life (or at least for the remainder of your relationship).

According to the travel search engine Skyscanner, the week of January 9 is your best opportunity to score savings on Valentine’s Day flights.

Based on historical airfare prices for travelers departing between Feb. 12-13, 2016 and returning between Feb. 14-15, 2016, Skyscanner projects as much as 14.87 percent savings on flights booked this week. Whether you’re planning to escape to a romantic all-inclusive in the Caribbean or make a major gesture overlooking California’s Big Sur coastline, this is your earliest opportunity to save.

If you haven’t decided what you want to do on February 14 just yet, don’t panic: Skyscanner is confident that travelers can still save nearly 13 percent, even when booking as late as the week of January 23.

Looking for romantic things to do for Valentine’s Day? Celebrating the holiday in one of the world’s most popular cities for Valentine’s Day celebrations is so much more swoon-worthy than a Hallmark card.

