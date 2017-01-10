In the off chance you actually have holiday-themed snacks left over, it might be wise to skip the Twinkies.

Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall of its limited edition Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies on Monday over possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Federal Department of Agriculture . Although no illnesses have been reported yet, nor have any of the products tested positive yet for Salmonella, Hostess has initiated the recall "out of an abundance of caution," the recall release read. The recall applies solely to White Peppermint Twinkies sold in multipack boxes, with nine per box.

Hostess is primarily concerned that the confectionary coating of the Twinkies could contain Salmonella. The coating was made with Valley Milk's milk powder, where Salmonella had been previously found at the company's manufacturing facility , according to the FDA.

On Monday, Palmer Candy also issued a recall for potentially Salmonella-contaminated products made with Valley Milk milk powder. Palmer issued a recall for its Christmas Tree Pretzels, Cookies and Cream Bark, Chocolate Almond Bark, Peppermint Bark, and other Publix and Trails End confections made by Palmer. Those products were all produced between Oct. 20 and Dec. 9, according to the FDA.

“We are truly sorry for any distress this recall causes to our retail customers and to consumers," Marty Palmer, CEO of the company said in a statement.