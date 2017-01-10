Here Are Apple’s Plans for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Apple's plans for Carpool Karaoke are coming together.

The tech giant will air 16 half-hour episodes of Carpool Karaoke exclusively on the company's Apple Music streaming service, Variety is reporting . While Apple hasn't yet determined a release date, the company has signed on several executive producers and will have a different host driving the car in each episode.

According to the show's creator and executive producer James Corden, who spoke to Variety on Monday, some of the pairings will include artists John Legend and Alicia Keys; Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande; and former NFL star and talk show host Michael Strahan with NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

Carpool Karaoke premiered on Corden's Late Late Show and quickly became a hit. The segments would show Corden driving a car with a celebrity while they talked and sang songs on the radio. In addition to boosting Corden's ratings, the segments also became Internet sensations that often went viral.

Apple ( aapl ) announced last year that it had acquired the rights to the segment and would air Carpool Karaoke exclusively on its streaming-music service Apple Music. It's one of the more prominent moves Apple has made to expand its presence in the streaming video market with original content and compete with other original programming from Netflix ( nflx ) , Amazon ( amzn ) , and others. Apple has previously aired streaming video on Apple Music, including a behind-the-scenes look last year at artist Taylor Swift's world tour.

Since Apple announced the Carpool Karaoke acquisition last year, the company has kept details quiet. However, Corden and fellow executive producers Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston offered some details to Variety on Monday during the TCA winter press tour.

Having different hosts, or drivers, will add another element to the show. Previously, Corden would be the driver on all ride-alongs. According to the executive producers, having a rotating cast of hosts might give Carpool Karaoke an opportunity to differentiate itself.

Although Carpool Karaoke is going out on its own, Corden will continue to air new segments on the Late Late Show .