WMPW

The World’s Most Powerful Women: January 9

Claire Zillman
Updated: 8:25 AM UTC

First Lady Michelle Obama has spent eight years carefully crafting her public comments to ensure she doesn't rock the boat too much. But on the afternoon of January 20 she will be unleashed from the constraints of her office and have the freedom to talk candidly. Whether she will embrace that opportunity or not is unclear. The best way to preserve her widespread popularity—especially among Democrats—may be to hold back, but the New York Times' Jodi Kantor writes that "the world has only one observant, original, wildly popular African-American first lady, and for her to hoard her ideas and views would be a waste."

On Friday, Obama gave her final public address:

"So that’s my final message to young people as First Lady. It is simple. I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don’t be afraid—you hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education, then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise."

The address was emotional—Obama became glossy-eyed as she wrapped up—but it was still relatively safe and didn't display the scorching criticism she is reportedly capable of in private.

"Being in the White House has given her eight years’ worth of insights she has barely shared," Kantor writes. Many are now hoping she finally opens up.

@clairezillman

For more stories about the on-going shift in power in Washington and what it means for private enterprise, sign up for Fortune's latest newsletter Trumponomics Daily.

