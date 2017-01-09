Watch Steve Jobs Unveil the iPhone 10 Years Ago

MacWorld attendees look over an iPhone on display during MacWorld in San Francisco, California on January 9, 2007.

MacWorld attendees look over an iPhone on display during MacWorld in San Francisco, California on January 9, 2007. Eric Slomanson — Bloomberg via Getty Images

The iPhone is 10 years old today, and now is as good a time as any to relive its birth.

Exactly 10 years ago today, on January 9, 2007, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs took the stage of Macworld 2007 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. He announced plans to unveil a "revolutionary" new product that would change the way people would look at smartphones. It was called iPhone.

Relive the moment when the iPhone was pulled out for all to see as Apple showcased an iPhone that would go on to become one a standard by which so many other devices are judged:

Although many who were in attendance remember the show and its importance, some weren't. And others perhaps don't remember what it was like to watch Jobs—by then a legendary figure in the technology industry and in Cupertino—showcase a device he had worked on for years prior to its unveiling.

To say the announcement was momentous would be an understatement. The iPhone would go on to be the most anticipated technology release of 2007 when it hit store shelves that June. Since then, the iPhone has played a prominent role in the technology industry and single-handedly delivered billions of dollars to Apple's coffers. Along the way, Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones worldwide, making the handset one of the most successful products ever.