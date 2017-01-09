The Force Was Not With ‘Rogue One’ in China

The Force was not particularly strong with movie-goers in China over the weekend.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened with a modest $31 million over three days at the Chinese box office, which is about 60% of what Star Wars: The Force Awakens grossed in its first two days in the country a year ago, CNBC reports . However, the new film still claimed the No. 1 spot in China this weekend.

Bad smog levels in Northern China on Friday and Saturday may have kept people away from the theaters, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

Regardless, Rouge One has still earned over $914 million around the world —placing it among 2016's top global releases.