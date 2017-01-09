PointCloud
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" - Red Carpet
The cast of "Rouge One."  Photo by Todd Williamson — Getty Images
Star Wars

The Force Was Not With ‘Rogue One’ in China

Madeline Farber
Updated: 1:34 PM UTC

The Force was not particularly strong with movie-goers in China over the weekend.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened with a modest $31 million over three days at the Chinese box office, which is about 60% of what Star Wars: The Force Awakens grossed in its first two days in the country a year ago, CNBC reports. However, the new film still claimed the No. 1 spot in China this weekend.

Bad smog levels in Northern China on Friday and Saturday may have kept people away from the theaters, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Regardless, Rouge One has still earned over $914 million around the world—placing it among 2016's top global releases.

