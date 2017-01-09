Global 500
Hairfinity UK Launch with Special Guests Kim Kardashian West &amp; Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West attends the Hairfinity UK Launch on Nov. 8, 2014 in London, England.  David M. Benett/Getty Images for Hairfinity
kim kardashian west

Suspects Reportedly Arrested Over Kim Kardashian’s Robbery in Paris

Reuters
Updated: 7:21 AM UTC

Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported.

French police said at the time that the 36 year-old was robbed at gunpoint of some 9 million euros ($9.5 million) worth of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on Oct. 3.

Reports by Europe 1 and RTL Radio said 15 people were arrested in all over the robbery, in part thanks to DNA traces left behind. RTL said the perpetrators, some disguised as police officers, had quit the scene on foot and on bicycles.

A Paris police source had told Reuters in October that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT) inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian had been staying while attending Paris Fashion Week.

For more on the Kardashian family, watch Fortune's video:

The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story has been updated.

Follow FORTUNE