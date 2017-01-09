Fort Lauderdale Travelers Lost 25,000 Items After Shooting

Air Canada passengers stand at the Terminal 2 baggage carousel looking for their luggage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Terminal 2 baggage area remained partially opened Sunday. (Taimy Alvarez/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

Friday's shooting left the Fort Lauderdale airport in chaos for hours, but it also left travelers without 25,000 items including luggage, wallets, identification cards, and passports.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport's director told the Associated Press that people lost thousands of items after Esteban Santiago opened fire and killed five people in the airport. The AP reported that the items could be reunited with their owners starting on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued temporary identification cards to some travelers over the weekend in order to help them leave the airport. Those who had traveled to Fort Lauderdale for cruises were also taken to terminals on Friday evening, many with provisional IDs in hand.

According to the AP, Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) asked companies to accept the voyagers' makeshift identification.