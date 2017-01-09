Take a Look Inside the Fastest Bentley Ever

The Bentley Continental Supersport coupe and convertible are the latest chapter in the UK luxury automaker's story. And it's only allocating 250 of the new vehicles to the U.S. market.

Continental Product Line Director Paul Jones says customers should be ready for even more in the future. "It's going to be busy few years," Jones said at a reveal event ahead of the Detroit Auto Show.

Jones wouldn't provide any hints of what Bentley would introduce next.

"Supersport is our first important message this year," Jones said. "And really it was born out of a lot of demand for this car."

The first generation of the Supersport launched in 2009. "Ever since then we have had consistent demand from customers and inquiries from the media about when we were going to launch the next generation," Jones said.

The Continental Supersport Coupe, a four-seater is the company's most powerful vehicle yet. It's Bentley's fastest accelerating vehicle, which goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. Both the coupe and convertible are propelled by a 6.0 liter W12 engine producing 750 lb-ft. of torque.

The turbochargers, which increases the internal combustion engine's efficiency and power output, have been revised with higher capacity. Bentley has also a new torque vectoring system, which engages the front and rear during acceleration out of corners. This makes the car as agile as it is powerful, Jones said.

The four-seater can reach a top speed of 209 mph, about five miles per hour faster than the first generation.

The convertible also includes a neck warmer, a feature that blows hot air from vents placed in the leather seats that Bentley rolled out several years ago.