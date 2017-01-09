Customer Han Ziwen holds up his iPads at an Apple flagship store in Beijing, September 17, 2010.

Customer Han Ziwen holds up his iPads at an Apple flagship store in Beijing, September 17, 2010. Petar Kujundzic — Reuters

Here Are the 3 New iPads That Could Debut Next Quarter

A top Apple analyst thinks three new kinds of iPads will come out this year.

KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo, is making a new prediction that the tech giant will release three new iPads in the next quarter of 2017, according to a note obtained Monday by 9to5Mac . Kuo previously predicted the 11-inch MacBook Air and the fourth-generation iPod touch .

The analyst believes that Apple will debut iPads in three different sizes between April and June:

A 12.9 inch version that is the second version of the existing 12.9 inch iPad Pro. This version will have an A10X chip manufactured by TSMC. A 10-10.5 inch , high-end iPad with a thin border around the screen. Similarly, this version will also have a A10X chip manufactured by TSMC. A 9.7 inch version that will serve as the low-priced option. Kuo predicts that this iPad will come with an A9 chip made by Samsung LSI.

For Apple, the three new releases could help the company stymie its falling iPad sales figures. Still, Kuo expects iPad shipments in 2017 to fall 10%—better than the 20% decline seen in 2016 . The iPad Pro currently comes in both 12.9 inch and 9.7 inch versions. The tech giant has yet to reveal a 10-10.5 inch version of the iPad.