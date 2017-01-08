Gas Hike Protesters Close Mexican Border Crossing at San Ysidro

U.S. authorities blocked access into Mexico from San Ysidro, a district of the City of San Diego, Calif., after a large protest broke out at the Tijuana border crossing Saturday night. Tension over gasoline price hikes in Mexico caused the protest.

The Los Angeles Times reports that demonstration at Tijuana’s El Chaparral port of entry was among several in Mexico Saturday. One protest outside off a Rosarito Beach gasoline distribution center even turned violent.

In some areas of the country, gas prices have risen over 20%—a hike that President Enrique Peña Nieto said is a "responsible measure for the stability of the economy,” according to CNN .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and the California Highway Patrol diverted traffic from Southbound Interstates 5 and 805 at about 5:30 p.m. “to support the government of Mexico’s inbound (vehicle inspection) operation,” Customs spokesman Ralph DeSio first told the LA Times . However, those interstates reopened to motorists later that evening.

Although protesters took over inspection lanes of El Chaparral Saturday afternoon, traffic going north from Mexico into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry remained open, according to the Times. Pedestrians were still allowed to cross South.

The protesters have promised to return Sunday.