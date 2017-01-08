Drone Collides With Airliner in Mozambique

The airline Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique, or LAM, has disclosed that on January 5th , one of its Boeing 737 jets collided with an object mid-air as it prepared to land at Tete, a city in the country’s northwest. According to The Aviation Herald , LAM has confirmed that the plane collided with a drone. The collision caused major damage to the plane’s nose, but there were no reported injuries to the plane’s 80 passengers.

In its statement, the airline says that the flight’s crew heard the bang of a possible mid-air collision during the landing approach. The plane continued to fly normally. Though the crew initially suspected a bird had hit the plane, an inspection after landing revealed that a drone was the culprit.

According to The Aviation Herald , drones are in heavy use in the area for mining inspections, and the severity of the damage, which can be viewed at the Herald , seems to indicate something bigger than a consumer-grade quadcopter.

The potential for drone-jet collisions has been one of the major concerns of regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere as they deal with the expansion of both commercial and consumer drone use. What is believed to be the first such collision occurred in April of last year at London’s Heathrow airport, also during landing. There have also been many reported near-misses between planes and drones.

To help prevent such incidents in the U.S., the FAA has implemented comprehensive drone regulations . Those rules require even non-commercial owners to register their devices, and limit flight altitude to 400 feet, far below heavily-trafficked commercial airspace. The FAA already barred the use of drones within 5 miles of airports.

Following the collision in Tete, passengers were transferred to a different plane to continue their journey.