disabilities
Washington Set to Swear in First Blind Lieutenant Governor
Cyrus Habib
russian election hacking
Republican Senators Urge Trump to Embrace Findings on Russia Hacking
Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing On Strategy To Counter Islamic State
Donald Trump
Trump: Only ‘Stupid’ People, Fools Oppose Better Russia Ties
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Thank You Rally In Mobile, Alabama
Leadership
12 Signs It’s Time to Change Your Leadership Style
Businesspeople walking on sand dune, rear view (soft focus)
Images of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and General Economy
Cranes operate at a construction site in Shenzhen, China, on Aug. 23, 2016.  Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
China

China is Confident Economy Grew Over Six Percent in 2016

Reuters
Updated: 2:24 PM UTC

China is confident to have reached an economic growth of 6.7% in 2016, within a targeted range set earlier in the year, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.

China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7% in the first three quarters last year, and Zhu said he was confident the growth rate would have reached the same level or more in the fourth quarter of 2016. Zhu's remarks were made at a forum held by Tsinghua University in Beijing.

China, which had been aiming for a 6.5-7 % economic growth for 2016, boosted government spending, saw a housing rally and record high levels of bank lending last year, which, however, also led to an explosive increase in debt.

Many analysts believe growth was lower than official data suggests, but acknowledge that the construction boom significantly underpinned the economy.

A government-run think tank said earlier this month that China's economic growth could slow to 6.5% in 2017 from about 6.7% in 2016.

Zhu also said the global economy would face some uncertainty this year amid worries about U.S. policy changes after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

During his campaign, Trump threatened to declare Beijing a currency manipulator and levy a 45% punitive tax on all Chinese goods to reduce a massive U.S. trade deficit with China.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE